Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 4,134,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,811. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

