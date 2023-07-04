Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 464 ($5.89). 18,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.86).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £278.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 457.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

