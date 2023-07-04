TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TCBC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Free Report ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

