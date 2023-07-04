Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Head to Head Review

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Free Report) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Técnicas Reunidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Técnicas Reunidas pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Técnicas Reunidas pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Técnicas Reunidas 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Técnicas Reunidas N/A N/A N/A $2.34 3.85 Energy Services of America $233.25 million N/A N/A $0.18 15.96

Técnicas Reunidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Services of America beats Técnicas Reunidas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A., an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants. The Power segment provides consulting, engineering, procurement, and construction services for a range of electricity generating plants comprising conventional thermal plants, combined cycle power plants, gasification integrated plants with combined cycle, nuclear plants, co-generators, solar plants, fuel cells, solid waste plants, and biomass technology plants, as well as plant operation and maintenance services; and supplies turnkey plants. The Other Industries segment undertakes projects in various areas that include airports, industrial facilities, and desalination and water treatment plants, as well as projects for public authorities and other organizations, including management of car parks and sports centers. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. is also involved in the real estate development, commercial development, and machinery wholesale business; and technical assistance, construction supervision, project management, technical management, and start-up and training activities. The company was formerly known as Lummus Española, S.A. and changed its name to Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. in 1972. Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

