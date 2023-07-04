Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Shares Up 9.4%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. 56,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 68,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

