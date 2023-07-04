Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 22,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,824. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

