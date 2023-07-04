Terra Price Down 1.1% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $198.34 million and approximately $37.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 307,634,207 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.