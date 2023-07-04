TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $125.87 million and $8.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00042602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,083,211 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,577,821 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.