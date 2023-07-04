TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $125.28 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,089,526 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,587,460 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

