Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

