Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.96. 34,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 90,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 2,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

