Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 4.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.