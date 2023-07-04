The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

Allstate stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. 952,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

