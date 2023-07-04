The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

