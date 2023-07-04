The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $9,442,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

