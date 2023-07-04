The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

