The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 952,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.