The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

