The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (GSCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GSCT opened at GBX 139.04 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £725.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,991.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.68.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,310.57). 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

