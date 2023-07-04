The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 34,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

