The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 164,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $801.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.95.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

