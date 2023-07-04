The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,131. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

