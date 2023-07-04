The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $3,551,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3,073.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 146,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 142,253 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TD opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.