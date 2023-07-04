Tiger Brands Limited (TBLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 20th

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC cut Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
