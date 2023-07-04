Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,487. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,149,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,438,614.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 717,384 shares of company stock worth $5,113,906 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

