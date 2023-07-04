Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

