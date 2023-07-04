Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

