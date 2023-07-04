Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,521 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

