Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJH opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

