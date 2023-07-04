Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

LLY stock opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

