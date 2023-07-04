Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

