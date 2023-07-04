Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

