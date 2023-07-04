Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 4.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.44 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.92. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

