Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

