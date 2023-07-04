Trinseo PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

See Also

