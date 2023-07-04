Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.