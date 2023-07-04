Tsfg LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.05.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

