Tsfg LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 59,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,555,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

