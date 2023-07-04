Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

