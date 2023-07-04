Tsfg LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,561. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

