Tsfg LLC Sells 957 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.