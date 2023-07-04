Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,090 shares of company stock worth $1,114,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

