uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

