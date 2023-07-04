Umee (UMEE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Umee has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and $576,888.03 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umee

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Buying and Selling Umee

