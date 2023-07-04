Unigold (CVE:UGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 181157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Unigold Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

