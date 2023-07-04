Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

UL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 995,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

