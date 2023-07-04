V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the period. V.F. makes up approximately 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of V.F. worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,424,000 after buying an additional 154,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,106. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

