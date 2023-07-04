Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Update

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 165,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.17. 30,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

