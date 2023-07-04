Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

