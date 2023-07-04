Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

MPC stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

